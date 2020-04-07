Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has dismissed a video clip which alleged that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government’s position was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday evening by Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, Information Officer, Ministry of Health, Kano State.

The government dismissed a particular video clip with a background voice, currently being circulated on social media platforms of health personnel in a protective gear allegedly trying to evacuate a Covid-19 confirmed patient in Sabon Gari area of the metropolis.

The allegation in the video, said the statement, was “indeed not true, misleading and mere speculation aimed at creating fear and panic among the good people of the locality and the state in general,” the statement added.

To keep the record straight and dispel the rumour going around, the statement said that “a call was received at the COVID-19 Call Centre of a sick person suspected to be having the virus upon which a Rapid Response Team of public health personnel was immediately mobilized to the location on Ijebu Road in Sabon Gari.

“The suspected case was identified and his sample taken for examination, the result of which came out negative,” the statement said.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, therefore appealed to the public to disregard the purported news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kano as it was unfounded and a lie being circulated with malicious intent.

Dr Tsanyawa added that the state government was taking all proactive measures against any possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.