Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has ordered the relaxation of the lockdown imposed on the state following the outbreak of COVID 19.

The governor gave the directive, yesterday, during a COVID-19 press briefing held at Government House, Kano, where he declared that all the days of the week were free for people to go about their businesses.

He, however, maintained that the curfew from 10pm to 4am would remain in place, and ordered civil servants on grade level 12 and above to resume work on July 6.

The governor said work hours had been reduced to 8am to 2pm and under strict observance to COVID-19 protocols.

He advised the elderly and people living with underlying diseases, such as cancer to stay at home so as to avoid being exposed to the disease.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for lifting the ban on inter-state movement, Ganduje said the state would maintain its testing capacity at all entry and exit borders.

“Those who are found with the symptoms of the disease would be taken out for proper testing and if found positive, would go for isolation,” he said.

The governor explained that the review was informed by the progressive decline in the spread of the disease in the state, but cautioned that all these would come to futility, if the people did not adhere to the protocols against the spread of the disease.

Ganduje directed strict enforcement of the use of face masks, asking security agencies to arrest anybody who failed to wear a face mask. He said the mobile tribunal on COVID-19 would be in full force to convict violators.

He also restated the ban on street hawking and ordered that tricycles should carry only two passengers, adding that drivers who failed to abide by this law would be arrested and surcharged.

He said workers would be exposed to periodic tests for temperature, while adding that facilities for washing of hands and sanitizerswould be made available for workers.

He said schools would soon be reopened in line with the Federal Government directive for only final year students in both primary and secondary schools, including those in JSS 3, were allowed to resume and prepare for their examinations.