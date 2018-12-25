Desmond Mgboh , Kano

Kano Election Peace Committee has expressed concern over the recent spate of political violence resulting to the death of about four persons in different parts of Kano State.

Co – Chairman of the committee and the Catholic Bishop of Kano, Bishop John Namasa, indicated this during a press briefing at the Nigerian Union of Journalists secretariat in Kano.

The cleric who read the position of the committee, said that, “the recent and unhealthy political happenings in Kano , especially during the most recent rallies in some parts of the state, specifically at Rano and Bichi LGAs are unfortunate.

“This development is a bad omen in Nigeria’s democracy, particularly in Kano State where many believe that the Kano people are politically wise and civilised, sound and skilled,” said the Bishop on behalf of the committee, included civil society organisations and some elderly and politically-neutral personalities in Kano State.

He cautioned that, “If we refuse the game according to its rules, then we would surely be politically doomed as well as end up with our integrity damaged.”

Bishop Namaza reminded political actors in the state that democracy is a game of numbers exercised by way of laid-down principles and rules of engagement, which should lead to the maximum improvement, security, protection and preservation of the lives of the people.

The bishop invited the Nigeria Police to thoroughly investigate the murder of those citizens by political thugs and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

He also appealed to religious leaders to use the mosques and churches to preach to their followers on the importance of peace in the forthcoming elections while enjoining the political actors to appreciate the sanctity of human live and the consequences of wasting it.

It would be recalled that at least four persons were killed by political thugs in the recent rallies organised by one of the political parties in Bichi and Rano towns in the state.

In attendance at the briefing are the Co- Chairman of the peace committee, Emeritus Professor Ibrahim H Umar, Alhaji Aliyu Umar Haraxumi, who represented the Emirate Council , and Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, the Eze Ndigbo in Kano, among others.