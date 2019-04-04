Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of the Kano State Election Petitions Tribunal, Justice Nayai Aganaba, has assured the people of the state that the body would not be influenced by external factors in the discharge of its duties.

He spoke on Thursday during the inauguration of the three-man tribunal in the state.

While craving the indulgence of all stakeholders, he appealed to lawyers to conduct their activities at the tribunal with decorum, saying they would not encourage exchange of foul words by lawyers.

Justice Nayai Aganaba equally appealed to lawyers coming to the tribunal to present their cases diligently.

In his remarks, Kano State Attorney General, Barrister Ibrahim Murktar, assured members of the tribunal of a good working relationship, urging them also to discharge their duties without fear as adequate arrangements had been made for their security in the state.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in the state, Barrister Musa Lawal, charged lawyers to refrain from initiating issues that would cause unnecessary delays to the cases even as he appealed to them to keep to time.

Members of the tribunal in the state also included Justice Ashu Augustine and Justice Mustapha Tijjani.

Checks conducted by our correspondent indicated that so far, the tribunal had received a total of 33 National Assembly and Kano State House of Assembly petitions. But the much-awaited Kano State governorship petition had not been filed as at press time.