Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has appointed his elder brother, Sanusi Ado Bayero as the new Wamban Kano.

Sanusi, who was adjudged a favorite to the throne upon the death of his father, the Late Ado Bayero, lost the contest to his cousin, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Soon after, he lost his position as Chiroman Kano on the ground that he failed to pay homage to the new Emir, Muhammad Sanusi, in line with the demand of tradition.

Daily Sun gatherd that the new Wamban Kano has since paid homage to the present Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, signaling his return to the Kano Emirate Council.

In the meantime, the Emir of Kano has also approved the appointment of the deposed Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

By this appointment, which is seen as a subtle reversal of the deposition of the appointee by his father, the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba automatically returns to the Kano Emirate Council.

These appointments have been communicated to the Kano State Government through a letter initiated on Monday by the Deputy Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Sarki Waziri (Dan Rimin Kano) to the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji

Until his dethronement in 2003, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi was the District Head of Gabasawa in addition to being the Sarkin Dawaki Maituta. He was dethroned on account of alleged act of insubordination to the then Emir of Kano. His dethronement was later to become an object of litigation at the lower and higher courts and was affirmed by the Supreme Court, on June 5th , 2020.

Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, in a telephone chat with Daily Sun, affirmed the development, but promised to get back to the reporter in due course.