Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has appointed his elder brother, Sanusi Ado Bayero as the new Wamban Kano.

Sanusi who was adjudged a favourite to the throne upon the death of his father, Ado Bayero, lost the contest to his cousin, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Daily Sun gathered that the new Wamban Kano had since paid homage to the present Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, signalling his return to the Kano Emirate Council. He had failed to pay homage to the deposed Emir Muhammad Sanusi, in line with the demand of tradition.

The Emir of Kano has also approved the appointment of the deposed Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi as new Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

By this appointment, which is seen as a subtle reversal of the deposition of the appointee by his father, the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba automatically returns to the Kano Emirate Council.

These appointments have been communicated to the Kano State government through a letter, yesterday, by the Deputy Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Sarki Waziri (Dan Rimin Kano) to the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji

Until his dethronement in 2003, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi was the District Head of Gabasawa, in addition to being the Sarkin Dawaki Maituta. He was dethroned on account of alleged act of insubordination to the then Emir of Kano. His dethronement was later to become an object of litigation at the lower and higher courts and was affirmed by the Supreme Court, on June 5 , 2020.