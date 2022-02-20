From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has called on ECOWAS countries to strengthen their bilateral relationships with a view to addressing their common economic challenges.

The Emir spoke at a business meeting between the members of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and the members of the Gambian business community at Banjul, the Gambia.

The monarch told the businessmen at the event to do all that it takes to develop the South-South cooperation, particularly within the West African sub-region.

A press statement issued by the Emir’s Palace, Sunday, said the Emir held that the various protocols within ECOWAS have given the nations in the sub-region a common platform to serve their common economic goals.

He urged them to look beyond their horizon and explore all the areas of comparative advantages so as to create mutually beneficial relationships that could boost their respective economies.

He thanked the Gambian authorities, in particular the High Commissioner, Muhammad Manu for their foresight and for initiating the meeting.

Those that accompanied the Emir to the Gambia were the President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Dalhatu Abubakar, the Managing Director of MAZAF Nigeria, Munzali Zakari and the Managing Director of Marshall Biscuits, Umar Sani Marshall among others.