From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, received his staff of office as the 15th Emir of Kano on Saturday.

The coronation ceremony which took place 15 months after his appointment was witnessed by the Vice President, Yomi Osibanjo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, Senate President., Ahmed Lawan, including state governors of Lagos, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa and Bauchi, among others.

While the Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zaharadeen, the Staff of Office was presented to him by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President, congratulated the monarch on the occasion of his coronation and charged him to follow in the footstep of his father, the late Ado Bayero.

‘You inherited one of the most revered thrones in Africa, but on a personal level, your great father was known for his wisdom, integrity and selflessness and honour during his time,’ he stated while expressing optimism that he will excel in his office.

He charged him to preserve the culture of his people and promote a sense of brotherhood of all Nigerians, regardless of their tribe and ethnicity

The president prayed that Kano would prosper during his reign while praying Almighty Allah to be merciful to the monarch during his time.

He also congratulated Governor Ganduje for midwiving a generation of change of guards in the Kano traditional institution.

Governor Ganduje, in his remarks, expressed warmth and joy at witnessing the coronation ceremony saying the new Emir has been a man of the people all along, a reason his appointment was greeted with joy by all and sundry in the state.

He stated that God used him to facilitate the ascension of the Emir to the throne, noting that his administration holds traditional institutions in high esteem.

Aminu Ado Bayero, in his speech, thanked President Buhari for his love and attention to his throne and to the people of Kano State, while pledging to serve the people of the state diligently.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of all his forebears whose guidance and nurturing had led him to the present position in life, asking Allah to help him serve the people of the state as diligently as his forebears had done.

The occasion was attended by several traditional rulers, including the Obi of Onitsha, Oni of Ife and the Oba of Benin.

