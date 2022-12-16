From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday insisted that historical relationships have a good bearing on the tone of modern diplomacy and friendship.

He made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the Algerian President, Abdulmadjid Tebboune at the presidential palace in Algiers.

He recalled that the historical link between Kano and Algeria began with the visit of the renowned Algerian Islamic philosopher, Imam Abdurrahman Al-Maghili, to Kano, in the15th century.

He also recalled that Trans-Saharan trade boosted the relationship between the two cities, while commending the Governments of Nigeria and Algeria for pursuing major policies that benefited their respective people.

He appealed to his host to support his push for enhanced collaboration between Kano business community and their Algerian counterpart as well as to grant scholarships to Nigerian students in the country to further their studies.

President Tebboune, in his response, pledged to ensure a new engagement between the Algerian businessmen and their Kano counterpart while calling on the governments of Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria to work together toward enhancing the fortunes of the Africa continent.

During the visit, the monarch was accompanied by the Nigerian Ambassador to Algeria, Aisha Muhammad Garba, Ahmed Ado Bayero, Sarkin Dawkin Tsakar-Gida and District Head of Kumbotso, Ahmed Umar