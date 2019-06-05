Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged political leaders and parents to give priority to female education.

Sanusi made the appeal, yesterday, shortly after he led the Eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground in the state capital.

He requested that similar attention be extended to girl-child education as is being done to the education of male persons.

“The people need to prioritise their commitment towards the education of female just like their male counterpart,” he stressed.

He urged Nigerians to pray for peace, development and progress while asking Muslims to fear Allah in all they do as everybody must account for his or her actions on earth in the hereafter.

The eminent emir also charged them to pray against social vices such as banditry, kidnapping and others which have been making waves in the society.

He also encouraged residents to support one another in the overall interest of the state.

Those who attended the prayer in Kano included Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as well as scores of traditional rulers and members of the Kano Emirate Council.