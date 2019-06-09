Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammau Sanusi has responded to the query issued to him by the Kano State government a few days ago.

In the reply dated June 7, and signed by the acting Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the Emirate Council acknowledged the receipt of the copy of the report containing the allegations of misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Emirate insisted that at the time His Highness was appointed as the Emir of Kano, the exact amount in the account of the Emirate Council was N1, 893,378,927.38

“It is also important to note that His Highness, Sarkin Kano is not the Accounting Officer of Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council,” the response letter said.

The letter thanked the state government for giving the council the opportunity to respond to the allegations contained in the interim report.

It could recalled that the state government had a few days ago queried the Emir following allegations contained in a report by the state anti-graft agency.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kano State government, Alhaji Abbar Anwar has confirmed that the monarch and the governor of Kano State have held a reconciliation meeting in Abuja on Friday night.

The meeting which was initiated by the business mogul, Alhaji Aloko Dangote was attended by the President, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman’s of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Fayemi, as well as some notable personalities.

It is believed that the peace meeting will automatically usher in an end to the feud.