Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The new Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Ila Autan Bawo has suspended two district heads in his emirate council following alleged acts of insubordination and disloyalty as crisis continued to rock the traditional institution of the state.

The affected district heads are those of Bebeji, Alhaji Haruna Sanusi, who had a few weeks announced his resignation from office in solidarity with the embattled Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, but later disowned the said letter for unknown reasons.

Also suspended by the new Emir of Rano, according to sources, is his compatriot, the district head of Tudun Wada, Dr. Bashir Muhammad. The duo were, in the light of their suspension, automatically discharged of their titles as the “Dan Galadima Kano” and “Dan Kadai Tudun Wada” respectively The suspension of the pair was conveyed to them via a letter issued by the Secretary to Rano Emirate Council, Alhaji Muhammad Idris Rano.

In the suspension letter, they were accused of acts of disrespect and insubordination, manifested in their refusal to participate in the just concluded Sallah festivities in the emirate, despite the fact that they were duly communicated to and invited in advance. According to the Emirate Secretary, in the letter of suspension, the state Ministry of Local Government and their respective local government councils have been duly informed of their suspension.