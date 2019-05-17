Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative (KCCI), an umbrella of some eminent elders in the state, has urged the parties in the state Emirate crisis to respect the orders of the court.

A press statement, yesterday, signed by Alhaji Bashir Tofa, a one time Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), appreciated the fact that the aggrieved parties had taken their case to court.

‘‘It (government) must show example of being law abiding by respecting court orders. This is the way it will earn the respect of the citizens and gain their confidence. The government must not be seen to be contemptuous of the court”. the statement stated.

They explained that the reasons given by the government for the creation of the additional emirates are laudable but insisted that in a democracy, the participation of the people and rule of law are very essential”

The statement added : ‘‘Government actions cannot be arbitrary. They must be rule based. There must be caution in any attempt to change over 1,000 years of tradition and there is need to carry along all the key stakeholders if it is for the benefit of the people”

The elders appealed to both Governor Abdullahar Ganduje and Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi to work together in the interest of their people while urging them to forgive each other, “ especially in this blessed month of Ramadan that teaches forgiveness and brotherhood”

“KCCI believes Kano would benefit the governor, and Sarkin Kano, work together as partners in progress” they stated.

They submitted that it is the responsibility of all the people of Kano to preserve the peace and unity in the state adding that, “We must not allow any fragmentation to be a catalyst that would lead to communal mistrust especially in this blessed month of Ramadan” .

Kano State , the elders said had remained the only shinning light in Northern Nigeria as against many other states in the region that are engulfed in one crisis or the other.

They regretted that the crisis had overshadowed the recent international accolades bestowed on Sarkin Kano.

“He was appointed global Board Member of the MTN, which was opposed publicly by a regional pressure group, because they think Kano would benefit and not their people.

“Yet again, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres appointed him one of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals Advocate along with President of Ghana and Her Majesty, Queen Mathilde of Belgium.