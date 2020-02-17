Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano High Court presided by Justice Ahmed Tijjani Badamosi has dismissed the case filed by the five kingmakers challenging the creation of four additional emirates in the state.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Badamosi held that the suit had already been overtaken by events given the fact that the law creating the new emirates in the state had been nullified by another high court in the state.

According to him, since the Kano Emirate Law 2019 had already been nullified by the judgment of Justice Usman Na’aba on November 21, 2019, continuing the present case would amount to an exercise in futility.

Reacting to the judgement, however, the counsel to the kingmakers, Barrister Sagir Gezawa said they would study the ruling and consult before taking the next action.

Another counsel to the kingmakers, Barrister Haruna Saleh viewed the judgement as a technical victory for the state government, adding that they would explore the options that were available to them in law.

“We will explore any of the options available to us in law either by way of appeal or even before the same court to challenge the new law,” Haruna said.

Recall that the suit was brought before the High Court by four kingmakers in the wake of the creation of four additional emirate councils in the state.

It was instituted by the Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Ban Kano, Mukhtar Adnan against the state government, the governor of Kano State, the speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, the Kano House of Assembly and the Attorney General of the state.

Also listed as defendants were the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar; Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar and Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.