Desmond Mgboh, Kano

As the feud between Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje continues to fester, the police in Kano have issued a ban on demonstrations, rallies, processions and other forms of assembly aimed at promoting any given aim in the state.

A dawn statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abdullahi Haruna for the Commissioner of Police said the ban is intended “to prevent and avert any threat, breach of the peace or break down of law and order in the face of various security challenges in the state.”

“Members of the public, civil society organisations, political parties, NGOs and other groups under whatever guise are warned to adhere to the suspension order until further notice,” the statement said.

“Any person or group of persons found to engage in any unlawful assembly will be arrested and prosecuted in the court of law.”

The police explained that the measure is to ensure a lasting peace and unity in the state, as it appealed for understanding and cooperation from the public

A number of civil society organisations, elders, academics and sympathizers of the opposition political party in the state have openly expressed strong reservations over the move to whittle down the powers of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

Meanwhile, there are unverified reports in the state this morning that the Presidency has waded into the crisis between the governor and the monarch.

The report suggested that the immediate actors in the crisis were invited to Abuja Friday night, where their differences were reconciled.

Media aides in the Kano State government have so far declined to comment on the development.