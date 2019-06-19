Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State has disclosed that discussions were ongoing to resolve the crisis between the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi and the state government.

The governor had earlier in the month accused Sanusi of alleged financial misappropriation of N2.4 billion.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission had disclosed that it had uncovered over N2.4 billion, allegedly misappropriated by the Emir between 2014 and 2017.

A preliminary report of the investigation carried out by the commission, signed by its Chairman, Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, had raised four cardinal issues, bordering on indictment, the amount involved, obstruction of investigation and recommendations.

Ganduje had recently been quoted as saying only a public apology to him and the people of Kano by the Emir for dragging the Emirate council into politics will make the reconciliation yield positive results.