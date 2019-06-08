Gyang Bere Jos

Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Muhamadu, Babangida Muazu, has pleaded with the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to intervene in the ongoing feud between Kano Emirate Council headed by Emir of Kano Alhaji Sanusi and the Kano State governor Alhaji Ganduje.

In a press statement issued by Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs Government House Jos, Solomon, John Gujor, said the Emir of Kanam made the appeal in Jos during the annual traditional homage by the Muslim community of the state to Governor Simon Lalong after Sallah celebration.

“As Emirs and Chiefs in the states of the North, our primary duty is to work with the state governors and state governments as indivisible team, by so doing, we are expected to be partners in progress.

“The intervention of the Northern Governors’ Forum leadership would help in bringing to an end, the feud between Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi II, so that they would work for peace and progress of Kano State under the present dispensation.”