From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have renewed banter over the appointment and dethronement of former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on March 2020 by the former.

During a book lunch in honour of former president Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Ganduje said the enthronement of Sanusi as emir was political as he was appointed to spite his then boss, president Jonathan.

But, Kwankwaso, in a statement by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa ali, yesterday, countered Ganduje, explaining that Sanusi’s emergence was based on merit and endorsed by eminent leaders across board.

Kwankwaso wondered why Ganduje, who was his former deputy governor, would spew falsehood when he hailed Sanusi’s appointment to high heavens, because of his wealth of experience as one of the best economist in the world, and his trustworthiness.

According to him, “to set the records straight, the appointment and coronation of emir of Kano is a consultative process that is guided by law and Kwankwaso as the then Kano State governor knows the type of people to consult when it comes to such critical issues that borders on life-long appointments like the successor of the late revered emir Ado Bayero.

“Kwankwaso was looking for a progressive emir that will succeed the late emir and certainly everyone that knows Ganduje will attest that he is not a progressive and, hence, that was why Kwankwaso deliberately refused to consult him on the choice of Sunusi as new emir.

“It is, therefore, beyond hypocrisy for Ganduje to stand on a podium and publicly contradicts himself because of sheer opportunism and malice.

“Listening to his lies was akin to listening to the braying of a donkey – it irritates you, but you pity the donkey.

“But, we are not surprise, because we know that Ganduje is averse to everything that Sanusi represents (knowledge, wisdom, experience, progressive ideals, and the love for the common man), and we know that Ganduje always feels diminished and inferior in the presence of the emir, and we know that Ganduje harbours a pathological hatred for the Kano traditional institution, and we know that Ganduje was madly obsessed with reversing everything that Kwankwaso did in the state.

“And we are aware for these reasons, Ganduje was set, ab-initio, to destroy the Kano emirate. And Sanusi was marked to be the first victim.

“Let me also put it on record that Sanusi was abducted and illegally dethroned by Ganduje and his cohorts because of the emir’s progressive ideas on various issues that affect the people of the state.”