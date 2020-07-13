The Kano Emirate Council has announced ban on indiscriminate horse riding and unofficial durbar in Kano metropolis, warning that defaulters will be prosecuted.

The Secretary, Durbar Committee of the Council, Alhaji Lamido Abdullahi made the announcement while briefing newsmen on Monday in Kano.

According to him, such indiscriminate horse riding and durbar had led to injuries, loss of lives and properties of passers-by and other road users.

“The decision followed the continuous complaints received by the Emirate council over indiscriminate horse riding resulting in cases of injuries of the aged and children, and other criminal activities.

“The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero directed the Durbar Committee of the emirate Council to enter into consultation with experts on security and the government with a view to finding a lasting solution.

“They are thereby instructed not to conduct such a show within the nooks and crannies of the communities or the main roads or where it would pose a threat to people’s safety in its entirety.

“We are highly disturbed by the rising spate of atrocities committed by the horse riders and some unscrupulous elements who often hide under the activities to wreak havoc on innocent people.

“We were inundated with the report that at some point, passers-by were being robbed of their cell-phones and money by miscreants using dangerous weapons to scare innocent people.

“It is in view of this that we call on the public to comply with these guidelines and the directives given.

“We will not hesitate to take prompt legal action against anyone who flouted the rules with impunity.

“We cannot just fold our arms and allow some irresponsible elements to perpetuate their nefarious activities,” Abdullahi said. (NAN)