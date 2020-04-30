The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has asked governors of the South East to be vigilant in policing their boundaries to forestall the infiltration of their states by Almajiris evicted in northern states.

The ADF also urged those on surveillance at the boundaries with northern states, especially Enugu and Ebonyi, to be mindful of escapees or returnees from Kano, so as to stem the tide of spreading the deadly Coronavirus currently ravaging the North West.

Chairman, ADF’s Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, in a statement, yesterday, urged that checkpoints in the region should be jointly manned by the security officers and local vigilantes to assure confidence and protection of the people.

The group called on all communities in Igboland to revive, strengthen and equip their local vigilantes to help in maintaining the security of their communities.