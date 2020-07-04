Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano state Executive Council approves the sum of N2, 300, 000, 604.24 billion for the provision of critical infrastructure at the proposed site for the development of Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki in Kumbotso local government area of the state.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting which held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the council also revisited the issue of the light rail project and revalidated the N 1 billion aspect of design works earlier approved in 2017.

He stated that the council equally approved the amended external loan of N684, 100,100.00 Euros for the project.

Malam Garba announced that the council’s approval for the establishment of Kano state Anti – Corruption Institute as part of the administration”s effort to strengthen its fight against corruption.

The commissioner further revealed that the sum of N429, 248, 588.00 million has been okayed for the 2020 Routine Immunization Work Plan.

According to him approval has also been given for the release of the sum of N11, 344, 000.00 for the conduct of Batch ‘C’ N-Power enrolment exercise to be coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).