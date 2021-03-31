From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Kano Executive Council has approved the release of N9 billion for the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange.

Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, in a statement, yesterday, said the project would be sited at NNPC Mega Station, Hotoro on Maiduguri Road in the metropolis.

He said the project was part of the present administration’s commitment to construct road networks to address increasing traffic congestion in the state, adding that it was in line with its policy of the government to transform the state to a mega city as well as boost commercial activities.

Garba said Kano has been recording significant increase in the influx of commercial traffic in recent times, a situation he said had the need to redesign and improve existing road networks to support additional volumes of generated traffic to allow safer and more efficient vehicular movements.

The commissioner also announced the council has approved the release of N44 million for the re-accreditation and resource visitation requirements for Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.