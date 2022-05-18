From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families over the loss of lives in the Sabon Gari, Kano, gas explosion in which nine casualties were reported.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President, on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari directed officials to provide adequate treatment for the injured persons.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

President Buhari commended the immediate steps taken in response to the incident by the agencies of the State Government, the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), the military, Police and other agencies of the Federal Government.