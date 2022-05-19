From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families of those who lost their lives in Tuesday’s gas explosion in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State, in which nine casualties were reported.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president directed officials to provide adequate treatment for the injured persons.

“The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

President Buhari commended the immediate steps taken in response to the incident by the agencies of the State Government, National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), the military, police and other agencies of the Federal Government.

Also, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the incident.

Kalu, in a statement issued yesterday, in Abuja, described the incident as unfortunate and painful and urged residents of the state to remain calm and peaceful.

While applauding NEMA, security agencies, non-profit organisations and other stakeholders for their rescue efforts, Kalu advised the state government and appropriate authorities to commence full scale investigations into the incident.

“The appropriate authorities must swing into action to investigate the causes of the ugly incident. The rescue efforts of NEMA, non-profit organisations and other stakeholders are impressive and commendable. I strongly believe, upon conclusion of investigations, appropriate recommendations will be adopted to forestall recurrence,” he said. Kalu prayed for quick recovery for hospitalised victims and successful rescue operations.