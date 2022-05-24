From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has donated N14 million to the families of victims of the recent bomb explosion in the Sabon-Garri area of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made the disclosure yesterday, during the courtesy visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor stated that his government took immediate steps to save the lives of the victims and to evacuate the remains of those who died in the explosion.

Addressing President Buhari, Ganduje said: “The families of the nine people who lost their lives were assisted with N9 million; the 10 victims who were seriously injured were given N2 million and those who were slightly injured were given N1 million”

He added that the proprietors of the two buildings which were damaged were also assisted by the government, adding that Africa Centre which was partly damaged was assisted with N2 million, while Winners School, which was also affected by the blast, was provided with N1 million.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He expressed gratitude to the president for finding time to condole with the families of the victims of the explosion and the people of the state over the unfortunate incident.

The affected families were later introduced to president Buhari, who, in a brief remark, condoled them over their losses.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Speaking earlier, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, appreciated the president for the homage and for his concern to the families that were affected by the explosion.

He also thanked the president for his numerous people-oriented projects in the state and the country at large.

The emir prayed for the successful conduct of the 2023 elections, while begging God to help Nigerians vote for credible leaders during the polls.