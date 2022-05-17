From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has postponed its 58th Anniversary celebration scheduled to hold in Kano State from May 19-21. It has fixed May 23 as the new date for the ceremony.

NAF Director of public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement. Although no reason was given for the postponement of the anniversary celebrations, it was gathered that the explosion that rocked Kano in the early hours of Tuesday which left about nine people dead and several others injured may not be unconnected to postponement.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour.

The statement reads; “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day 2022 Celebration earlier scheduled to take place from 19-21 May 2022 at NAF Base, Kano has now been rescheduled to take place from 21- 23 May 2022 at the same venue. This was due to unforseen circumstances. The NAF wishes to apologise to all its invited guests for the inconveniences the new shift in date may have caused them”.

