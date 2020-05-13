Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Kano Government has announced the extension of the lockdown imposed by one week to help further combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the decision was reached after due consultations with the federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

He said the measure is aimed at further reducing indiscriminate person to person contacts which is considered as one of the major ways the disease is being spread.

The statement, while acknowledging the consequences of the measure on the public, called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.

It also called on the people to continue to observe strict personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing.

Meanwhile, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has charged the Chairman, Kumbotso Local Government Area, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara to court over alleged criminal breach of trust and making false statement regarding the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives; in his area.

The Chairman, who had earlier been arrested by the Commission, is to appear before a Kano Magistrate Court (Court 82) sitting at Rijiyar Zaki, in the state on Wednesday (today).