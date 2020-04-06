Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Monday extended the compulsory public holiday for civil servants in the state by another two weeks.

Ganduje, while receiving the progress report from the 40-member Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee in his office, directed civil servants in the state to continue observing the stay-at-home order for another two weeks so as to avoid an outbreak the virus in the state.

The governor explained that the extension became necessary in the light of his administration’s determination to ensure that all proactive measures are put in place to avoid the outbreak in Kano.

He appealed to Kano residents to strictly observe social distancing, to wash their hands regularly and to stay-at-home in line with the directive of health authorities in the country.

Ganduje further maintained that the border closure order remains valid, promising residents that his administration will do everything possible to prevent the spread of the deadly virus into the state.