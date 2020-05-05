Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has outlined his intention to enhance the state’s sample collection ability to a point of sample collection from every house.

Ganduje spoke yesterday when he received a donation of five ambulances and 20 pick up trucks from BUA Foundation.

He said the state would open up sample collection centres in all the 36 distant local governments while adding that at least, 100 sample collection centres would be established in the eight metropolitan councils.

“The more we collect samples, the more we understand the seriousness of the situation and the more we understand how to curtail the spread of the cotona virus” he said.

A former minister of External Affairs, Idi Mon, who represented BUA Group Chairman Rabiu, said COVID-19 has become a very serious challenge to the globe.

He said the chairman, through the BUA Foundation, has spent about N7 billion in materials, in cash support and in the form of palliatives all over the country.