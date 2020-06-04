Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the suspension of five lawmakers of Kano State House of Assembly suspended for allegedly flouting the rules of the House.

The lawmakers whose suspension were voided by the court included Isiyaku Ali Danja, Salisu Ahmed Gwangwazo, Garba Yau Gwarmai and Mohammed Bello Butu Butu

Justice Lewis Allagoa , while consenting to the prayers of the plaintiffs yesterday held that their suspension was a clear violation of their rights to participate freely in the affairs of the House.

The judge directed the Kano House of Assembly and the Speaker to pay the suspended legislators all their withheld entitlements and dues.

The plaintiffs in an originating summons had implored the the court to invalidate their suspension on the grounds that it amounted to a violation of Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution( as amended), which had stipulated and guaranteed their tenure in office. They also argued that their suspension was a contravention of the African Charter on human and peoples’ rights.

On the contrary, the defendants through their lawyer, M.N. Duru had prayed the court to disregard the prayers of the plaintiffs.

The suspension of the lawmakers was announced at the plenary by the Speaker, Alhassan Gabasa in March, who accused them of leading the House to a rowdy session which was witnessed in the last minute bust that erupted in the House in the push to dethrone former Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi.