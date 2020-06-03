Desmond Mgboh/Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the suspension of five lawmakers of Kano State House of Assembly, who were suspended for allegedly flouting the rules of the House.

The affected lawmakers, whose suspension were voided by the court included Isiyaku Ali Danja, Salisu Ahmed Gwangwazo, Garba Yau Gwarmai, and Mohammed Bello Butu

Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, while consenting to the prayers of the plaintiffs on Wednesday, held that their suspension was a clear violation of their rights to participate freely in the affairs of the House.

The judge directed the Kano House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House to pay the suspended legislators all their withheld entitlements and dues.

The plaintiffs in an originating summons had implored the court to invalidate their suspension on grounds that it amounted to a violation of Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution( as amended), which had stipulated and guaranteed their tenure in office while arguing that their suspension was a contravention of the African Charter on human and peoples’ rights.

On the contrary the defendants, through their lawyer, Barrister M.N. Duru had prayed the court to disregard the prayers of the plaintiffs.

It could be recalled that the suspension of the lawmakers was announced at the plenary by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Alhassan Gabasa in March, 2020, who accused them of leading the House to a rowdy session.

The rowdy session in question was the last minute bust that erupted in the House, in the push to dethrone the former Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi.