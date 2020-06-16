The Kano State Fire Service, says it has received 55 distress calls in the state in the past two weeks.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Mohammed noted that the calls emanated from collapsed building, road accidents, and fire disasters.

Breakdown the figures, Mohammed said 24 calls were received for fire incidents and 26 for rescue, while five others were false alarms.

Mohammed, therefore, advised residents of the state to be cautious of using electrical appliances and ensure proper disconnection of the items from power sources when not in use.

He also called on the people to avoid storing petrol and other inflammable substances in homes and shops. (NAN)