The Kano State Fire Service says it saved no fewer than 104 people and property worth N174.9 million in 127 fire incidents recorded in January in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi disclosed that 16 persons, however, lost their lives and property worth N54.2 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The service responded to 66 distress calls and 25 false alarms from residents of the state,’’ he said.

The spokesman attributed the fire incidents to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of sub-standard electrical appliances.

While urging the people to handle naked fire with care to prevent fire outbreaks, Abdullahi also cautioned motorists to obey traffic regulations to avoid road crashes.

“Parents should also be vigilant and monitor their wards, especially when swimming in ponds and playing in dangerous places,” he said. (NAN)