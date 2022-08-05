The Kano State Fire Service saved 79 lives and property worth N27.6 million from 32 fire incidents in the month of July.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that 12 people, however, lost their lives and property worth N10.3million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

He said the service responded to 65 rescue calls and 12 false alarms from residents of the state.

The spokesperson urged the general public to handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks and also cautioned motorists to abide by traffic laws to avoid accidents especially during rainy season. (NAN)