Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Four teenagers were Thursday morning rescued from a collapsed building in Zakarawa village in Garko Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed Ibrahim, who confirmed the tragedy to Daily Sun listed the survivals to one Aminu Nuhu, aged 17, Basiru Nasiru, 16, Albdulraham Kahid, 15, and Abba Nasiru, 12.

According to him, at about 10:40 am on Thursday, ‘we received a distress call in our office about the incident and we immediately deployed our officers from Wudil and Kibiya Divisions and they were on the spot to help in the rescue operation that saved the lives of the trapped persons.’

He explained that the victims, at the time of their rescue, had different degrees of injuries while adding that they have been handed over to the village head of Zakarawa, Alhaji Yusuf Alhaji for further action.

On the possible cause of the tragedy, he explained that they have commenced an investigation into the cause(s) of the collapse while promising to make a release as soon as the cause is established.