Desmond Mgboh, Kano

In line with its established tradition, Kano State government has released 43 inmates from different correctional centres in the state as part of activities marking Sallah celebration.

The governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who approved their release after fulfilling the inherent legal conditions, impressed the freed inmates to be of sound character and to contribute their share to the development of the state and the nation.

Ganduje said: «When we release people we release them without taking into consideration their religious background, their ethnicity, age or sex differences. We believe humanity as a whole should always be assisted.»

Those who were released were given the sum of N5,000 as transport fare to their respective homes.

Comptroller of Kano Correctional Centres, Magaji Ahmed Abdullahi, commended the governor for the good work and gesture done to the released inmates.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje has urged all Muslims to be law abiding and to continue praying for the security of the state and the country in general.

He disclosed this in his Sallah message to the people of the state.

While urging the citizens to continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols, he assured them that with prayers, everything is possible with the Almighty Allah.