Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of Dr Kabiru Shehu as the new Head of Service of the state.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar, the appointment was with immediate effect.

The statement acknowledged that Dr Shehu was until his new appointment, a permanent secretary in Government House, Kano.

The governor, according to the statement, expressed optimism that the appointee would leave up to the expectations of his office, noting that he possessed all the requisite competence to work for the continuous improvement of the state civil service

Ganduje, while congratulating the new Head of Service, urged him to deploy his wealth of experience towards assisting the state government in its set out goals of improving the working conditions in the state.