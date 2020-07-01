Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered all contractors handling different government projects in the state to return to site.

The Governor gave the directive on Wednesday just before the commencement of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House.

‘It is pertinent that people should understand lucidly that there would be life after COVID-19. As such we should not sit back and give less concern about that,’ he said.

Ganduje also ordered the opening of all manufacturing companies in the state in a bid to further boost development in the state in the post-COVID-19 period, saying that the decision would ensure that all workers of such companies would continue to earn their wages.

He advised the people of the state to begin to learn how to live with the present pandemic while commending at the same time commending all members of the State Executive Council for their roles in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

‘Your individual and collective commitment during this period shows that our philosophy of teamwork is strong and vibrant,’ the Governor concluded.