From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has presented a budget of N196.3 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the Kano State House of Assembly.

Making the presentation on Thursday, the governor explained that while recurrent expenditure received N88.4 billion, representating 45 per cent, capital expenditure stood at N107.8 billion, the equivalent to 55 per cent of the budget size.

On the sources of the budget, Governor Ganduje explained that N146.8 billion is earmarked as recurrent revenue, which consist of N33 billion Internally Generated Revenue and N68.2 billion statutory allocation.

Other estimatesd sources of the budget included of N37.5 billon as VAT and N7.1 billion from other sources.

The governor said that the budget, tagged “Budget for Consolidation and Prosperity”, seeks to further consolidate the policies of his administration, particularly those that were geared towards stimulating economic growth and expansion as well as improving the general welfare.

He added that more that 26 per cent of the budget was allocated to the Education sector, which received a total of N51.6 billion, adding that of this figure N3.4 billion was earmarked for the feeding of boarding school students and N2.2 billion for the execution of capital projects and programmes in tertiary institutions.

He disclosed that next to Education was Works which receibed N33.8 billion in allocations, adding that the estimate is reserved for thr construction of underpass, flyovers, bridges and various road constructions.

The Speaker of the House, Hamisu Chidiri, who recieved the appropriation on behalf of the legislators, pledged to ensure its ttimely passage, without undermining the required processes of debating and scrutinising the budget.

He recognised the present challenging economic situation in the state and the country and charged all the agencies directly involved in the revenue generation to redouble their efforts to increase the resources available to the Executive to implement the budget.

