From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, paid a condolence visit to the families of the 16 indigenes of the State, who were killed in an auto crash that occurred along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Thursday.

The deceased were a set of wedding guests who were returning from Kano to their base in Lagos but were involved in an accident when their vehicle, an 18 seat- bus, with registration number FGE 553 ZS belonging to Yasalam Transport, lost control and somersaulted severally, leading to their death.

Speaking to the deceased families in Dambatta town of Dambatta Local Government Area on Saturday, the Governor expressed deep pains over the tragedy.

‘When we got the information of the accident that involved 16 people from Dambatta local government and another one from Kura Local Government, as we have just learnt, we were shocked by the tragedy,’ he said.

The Governor extended the sum of N100,000 to each of the bereaved families on behalf of the State government.

Sulaiman Muhammad, who spoke on behalf of the victim’s families, appreciated the Governor for his condolence visit and his sincere concern over the tragedy, saying that: ‘We are happy that the Governor is here with us.’

Wada Shehu, who represented the District Head of Dambatta, also appreciated the gesture and good feeling of the Governor, over the incident.

It could be recalled that the deceased families were assembled at a spot in Dambatta town to receive the Governor, who visited the town in the company of some of his Commissioners, party leaders and elders, advisers, heads of agencies and many other top officials of the State.