Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has fixed January 20, 2020, to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by Abba Kabir Yusuf of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammed, fixed the date after parties adopted and argued their briefs for and against the appeal.