From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said it has recovered 9 bodies from the Kano State gas explosion, while 3 bodies were damaged beyond recognition.

Its Spokesman, Manzo Ezekiel, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the bodies have been deposited in a morgue at Armed Forces Hospital, Kano State, while 2 persons injured were receiving treatment at the same Hospital.

“The 9 dead bodies recovered from the collapsed building in Kano after explosion from gas cylinder in Sabon Gari area of Kano State have been deposited in the morgue at Armed Forces Hospital, Kano. 3 of the bodies were damaged beyond recognition,” he said. According to him, “the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed was at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations. “He mobilised excavators being used for the rescue operations and said NEMA team will ensure complete removal of the rubbles to retrieve all trapped persons.

“Furthermore, Mustapha Habib Ahmed instructed the NEMA rescue team to remain at the site until conclusion of the rescue and to work together with security agencies and other response organisations present at the location.

“NEMA is presently coordinating the rescue operations involving members Nigerian Red Cross, military, the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Kano SEMA.”