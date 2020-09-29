Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has constituted a 10-man committee, headed by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, to harmonise and streamline multi-agency efforts aimed at integrating Quranic and Tsangaya Education into the Universal Basic Education Programme.

This was contained in a release by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Kano State, Ameen Yasser, on Monday evening.

The State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced this during a Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) stakeholders meeting at the Government House in Kano.

He disclosed that the committee is mandated to register Quranic and Tsangaya schools, ensure curriculum integration, develop feeding arrangement and sort out the issue of uniform for the Almajiri.

Dr Ganduje added that the committee would focus on the integration of Teachers (Alarammomi), identity cards for the Almajiri, accommodation and elements of comfort and convenience like lavatories.

He said the committee would look at other issues incidental to their assignment and submit a report within the next four weeks.

The Governor, who stressed determination to strengthen delivery and outcomes in the basic education sector of the state, highlighted that the reform in the Almajiri Education System was aimed at ensuring that the society benefitted from the potentials inherent in the Almajiri.

The State Commissioner of Education, the Commissioner for Higher Education, the State Executive Chairman (SUBEB) the Special Adviser on Free and Compulsory Education and the Chairman, Community Promotion Council are members of the Committee.

Others are the Chairman, Quranic and Islamiyya Schools Board, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education while the BESDA Focal Person is to serve as Secretary.