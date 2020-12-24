From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has signed N177,936,730,540 as budget for the state for 2021.

Signing the budget, yesterday, at the Government House, the governor admitted the budget total amount was less than that of the previous year.

He attributed the short fall to dwindling economic situation in the country and in the state which were occasioned by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganduje recalled that the 2021 budget was structured on three major planks, namely education, health and infrastructure development of both the rural and urban areas.

He said education was free and compulsory for children in the state while expressing optimism that the free education policy of his administration was realisable under the structure of the present budget.

Ganduje also expressed hope that the budget would realise the giant ambitions of the state in the health sector as well as help the administration deliver an infrastructure feat that would make Kano a truly mega city, capable of competing with any other city in the world.