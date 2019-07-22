Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has flayed those calling on Fulani herdsmen to leave the South.

Igbo residents in the state have also rejected recent calls on the Fulani community in the South to return to the North as their security could no longer be guaranteed.

Speaking at a dinner organised by Ganduje, to mark 10-year anniversary (Ofalla) of the Eze Ndigbo Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, Ganduje said: “We don’t share the same feeling with them. People have a choice, as far as the Nigerian Constitution is concerned, to live wherever they chose. But, they must respect laws and cultures of those they are living with.

Ganduje stressed that Nigeria is a heterogeneous country, with different religions and nationalities which calls for mutual respect among its people.

ON his part, Igwe Ibekwe held that the directive by some Northern elders would defeat the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers on peaceful coexistence.

He insisted that Nigerians have a right to live wherever they so decide while appealing to Nigerians resident outside their homeland to respect the laws and culture of where they reside.

“We, Igbo living in the North, obey the laws of the land. We don’t do anything that offends the laws of the land. Go to any part of the North, the South West and even overseas, our people obey the laws there.”