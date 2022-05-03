Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has pardoned 90 inmates across different correctional centres as part of the Sallah celebrations

The governor, accompanied by some commissioners and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC0, disclosed this, yesterday, during a Sallah visit to the Kano Correctional Centre, Goron Dutse.

A statement by his Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, assured more inmates would be pardoned in the next 70 days, when Muslims would celebrate the Eid Kabir celebrations.

“Some of you were pardoned because of ill-health, some because of age, some because of your inability to pay for fines placed on you and some were even on death row. Though many of you were given training in one skill or the other, those of you who needed further trainings should immediately go and register with the state government for another round of skills acquisition,” he said.