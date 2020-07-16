Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar ganduje has redeployed three commissioners in the state in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

A statement signed , Wednesday, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Anwar said that those affected included Mahmud Muhammad Dansantsi, moved from Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Housing and Transport and Barrister M.A. Lawan, moved from Ministry of Housing and Transport to Ministry of Justice.

The third affected Commissioner, according to the statement, is Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar, who was moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Commerce in the state.

The Governor , in addition, assigned the new appointed Commissioner in the state, Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure

.

The statement said that the changes and appointment are to take immediate effect while tasking the reassigned officers to be up and doing in the discharge of their responsibilities in their new offices.

The Governor also reminded them and the rest of the executive members of the need to observe all the protocols of COVID-19, namely hand washing with soap and running water, use of sanitizers, use of face masks and social distancing. End