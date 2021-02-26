From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has approved the constiution of a committee to design a Strategic Metropolitan Transport Master Plan aimed at regulating transport system in the metropolis.

The decision is coming barely a few days after a showdown between the state government and the tri cyclists over the introduction of a N100 daily taxation system in the state.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba stated this while briefing newsmen in the state .

He said the development of a transport master pln for the state was aimed at strengthening the economic growth and development of the state in line with the goal of the present administration to evolve the state capital into a mega city ..

Garba said the terms of reference of the committee included working out a comprehensive mass transit system in order to address the current transportation challenges by identifying facilities and services necessary to manage the dynamics of Kano

The Commissioner explained that the committee would also work on identifying routes for the proposed mass transit service buses, their model and capacity as well as bus stops for free flow of human and vehicular movement.

He further disclosed that the committee would determine the source of funding for the procurement of the buses hinting that the source might be through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), a loan facility or a direct purchase.

Garba stated that the committee was mandated working on the master plan that would have an impact on the economy of the state considering that an effective transport system is key to the productivity of any active economy.

The commissioner said the all-inclusive committee would make proposal on flouting an out-fit and laws to regulate transport system in the metro areawhike also reviewing previous interventions by the World Bank and the Department for International Development (DFID).

The committee is chaired by a one-time commissioner for Works Housing and Transport, Professor Abdu Salihi. End.