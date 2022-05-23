From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has recruited a total of 3,100 Hisbah Corps across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The recriuutment exercise is part of efforts to strengthen the manpower capacity of the Hisbah Board.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the training of 270 Hisbah Officials held at NYSC Camp, Kusalla in Karaye Local Government Area of the stata.

Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the Governor said the aim of the training was to strengthen the calibre of the Hisbah Corps

He added the training has identified appropriate skills that will equip the Hisbah officials with the requisite skills, discipline and experience to counter the current social ills through modern techniques and standard operations guidelines in line with the existing Hisbah laws.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The Governor commended the Hisbah Board its contributions towards improving security in the State while charging the personnel to put into use what they were taught during the training for effective service delivery.

Earlier, the Commander General of the Hisbah Board, Ustaz Harun Ibn Sinah explained that the 270 personnel exhibited good character, hardwork and commitment during the training.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He further said that in the next two weeks another batch of 900 Hisbah personnel will embark on another training.

He also thanked the State Government for its support and cooperation to the Hisbah Board especially for providing a new set of uniform to the 10,000 Hisbah personnel.