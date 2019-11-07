Desmond Mgboh/ Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has proposed a budget of N197, 683, 353, 659.00K to the Kano State House of Assembly for the 2020 fiscal year.

Ganduje, in his address to the Assembly on Thursday in Kano, explained that the budget tagged,” Budget of Sustainable Social Development” would focus on two key areas of human development, namely education and health.

According to him, the policy thrusts of the budget include the funding the free and compulsory basic education in the state, sustaining the security situation in the state, integrating Grazing and Settlement Scheme (RUGA) and the introduction of new development initiatives through the four newly created emirate councils.

Ganduje proposed to spend the sum of N79,972,726,728 on recurrent expenditure in the fiscal year, while setting aside the sum of N117,710,626,881 for capital projects within the year.

According to him, the total projected recurrent revenue for the year 2020 stood at N143.9 billion, adding that it consists N40 billion Internally Generated Revenue and N76 billion Federal allocation among others

On sectoral allocation, Ganduje proposed N49.9 billion, representing 25.23 percent to the education sector and reserved the sum of N30.7billion, representing 15 .5 percent, to the health eector.

In the same vein, agriculture, another priority area of focus, received the sum of N5.4 billion, while works and infrastructure sector, got an allocation of N33.8 billion.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa, assured the commitment of the House to work with the executive to move the state forward.

He added that the Assembly would conduct a public hearing on the budget to ensure that all stakeholders are carried along in the governance of the state.